Hong Kong Police Investigating Booing of Chinese National Anthem During Olympic Broadcast

Hong Kong police said they are investigating booing of China’s national anthem when crowds watched the Olympic medal presentations at one of the city’s shopping malls, according to the South China Morning Post.

Police were reportedly in attendance in shopping malls across the city on Friday morning, July 30, as local swimmer Siobhan Haughey won her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

The move was intended to prevent any potential booing of the national anthem during the live broadcast, the Post said.

A crowd watching Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung Ka-long receive his gold medal at the Toyko Olympics were filmed shouting “we are Hong Kong” as the Chinese national anthem played during the presentation on July 26.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, who studied at the University of Michigan, sealed a second Olympic medal for the city as she finished second in the 100m freestyle final at Tokyo’s Aquatics Centre on Friday morning.

Footage shared by Studio Incendo shows the crowd at APM mall in Kwun Tong reacting to Haughey’s medal. Credit: Studio Incendo via Storyful