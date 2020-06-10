Hong Kong police arrest 53 in Tuesday protests

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people during Tuesday (June 9) rallies to mark one year since the city's pro-democracy protests began.

Hundreds of activists gathered in the heart of the city shining lights and chanting "Free Hong Kong", before police fired pepper pellets and pepper spray to break up crowds.

Police say people were arrested for offences including unlawful assembly and participating in unauthorised assembly.

Protesters young and old marched together in definance of social distancing limits that ban gatherings of more than 8 people.

Seventy-eight-year-old George Lam was one of them:

"We are committed to protecting our homeland and our future generations. We should cherish every step while we still have the chance to go on to the street. We should not step back until the end."

Beijing recently passed a motion to introduce a new national security bill for the city last month that prohibits sedition, subversion of state power, foreign interference and terrorism.

Demonstrators fear it will dramatically stifle freedom in Hong Kong.

Security Secretary John Lee told the South China Morning Post on Wednesday (June 10) that local police were setting up a dedicated unit to enforce the law.

He also said they would have intelligence gathering, investigation and training capabilities.

Last year Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests were sparked by a government bill

that would have allowed people to be extradited to mainland China for trial, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

That bill was withdrawn after months of protests that at times, veered into violence.

Details of the security law - or how it will work - have not yet been revealed.

But it's been given the nod from banking giants HSBC and Standard Chartered.

That's sparked criticism from investors and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo singled out HSBC on Tuesday saying such quote "corporate kowtows" got little in return -from what he called the Chinese Communist Party's "coercive bullying tactics."

More protests in Hong Kong are planned in the coming days.