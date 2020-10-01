Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising

The ceremony in Hong Kong's Golden Bauhinia Square came as anti-government protests have been smaller and fewer this year due to coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings and fears over a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on June 30.

The law punishes what authorities see as subversion, secession, foreign interference and terrorism with up to life imprisonment. Critics of the law say it erodes any remaining freedoms the former British colony has, while supporters say it will bring stability after last year's anti-government protests.

Thousands of officers have been deployed across the city as calls for protests on Thursday spread online.