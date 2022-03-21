Hong Kong to ease strict COVID measures from April

STORY: Hong Kong said Monday it plans to ease some COVID-19 restrictions next month -

-a roll back on some of the world's most stringent measures to stop the virus.

A ban on flights from nine countries, including Britain, the U.S. and the Philippines, will be lifted, and quarantine for arrivals from abroad will also be reduced for those who test negative.

The move, announced by leader Carrie Lam, follows a backlash from businesses and residents who have become increasingly frustrated by the stringent measures.

“In the fifth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, nine countries were imposed a flight ban. And this is no longer necessary because in these countries the COVID-19 situation is no worse than in Hong Kong and many travellers coming to Hong Kong do not have any symptoms. It will bring huge disturbances to Hong Kong people who are stuck in these nine countries if we continue the ban.”

Schools will resume face to face classes after Easter and public venues including sports facilities are also set to reopen next month.

On top of this, the city has put on hold plans to carry out mass coronavirus testing.

Until this year, Hong Kong had been far more successful at controlling the coronavirus than many other cities its size.

The latest wave of infections have swamped its medical system, morgues are overflowing and public confidence in the city government is at an all-time low.

As deaths have skyrocketed, experts have urged the city to focus on mitigation strategies as opposed to eradicating the virus.