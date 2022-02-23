Hong Kong budget offers COVID relief

STORY: The 2022/23 budget proposals were announced as hundreds of bars, restaurants and small retailers warned they were months away from closure, and shopping malls were deserted while the city endured its worst COVID outbreak so far.

Chan said "countercyclical measures" in the budget to support the economy totalled more than HK$170 billion ($21.79 billion), with spending on anti-epidemic measures put at more than HK$54 billion ($6.9 billion).

"This measure will benefit 2.01 million taxpayers,” Chan said.

The global financial hub has doubled down on its "dynamic zero COVID" strategy, which aims to eradicate all outbreaks, following mainland China's lead even as the rest of the world adjusts towards "living with the virus."