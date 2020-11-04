Honduran Police Help Family Caught in Hurricane Eta Flooding

Hurricane Eta reached the village of Triunfo de la Cruz in Tela, Honduras, on November 3 as heavy rain flooded the region.

This footage was posted to Twitter by the National Police of Honduras who said officers provided support to a family endangered in the storm that caused large amounts of sea foam to wash onto the shore in Tela.

At least 165 people in the Caribbean and northern Honduras were evacuated as floods were reported in other cities including Yoro and Cortés, according to local news reports.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory that warned of “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flash flooding” across regions in Central America. Credit: National Police of Honduras via Storyful