Honda Classic set to return
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA and member of one of the richest families in America, was on the sidelines when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
The scandal-ridden New York congressman seemingly cannot escape internet mockery
Phil Mickelson was 71st in the world when his move to LIV Golf became official in June and No. 32 after the 2021 PGA Championship. He's at No. 279.
Well this is something: the 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of the country. The network made it official today by announcing the first official full season of the Saudi-backed golf will air on some CW stations and on Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, […]
Paris-Saint Germain’s key forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes, according to fresh reports
Fox's Terry Bradshaw and ESPN's Chris Berman raise eyebrows with their inappropriate comments during Super Bowl 57 postgame coverage.
These are the prices you pay for a 28-year-old Kevin Durant, not an injury-prone 34-year-old.
Volkanovski narrowly missed out on adding the lightweight belt to his featherweight title – a feat achieved by McGregor in 2016
Welp, now the owners of the field where Prince Harry lost his virginity are speaking out. Here's what they had to say.
This quartet of running backs possesses some serious fantasy star power — but Dalton Del Don doesn't think it'll be enough in 2023.
Despite not being available for Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been having quite the eventful Sunday.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Feelings of optimism, joy and excitement were ever-present Monday at the Toronto Blue Jays' player development complex as a couple dozen players kicked off spring training ahead of the 2023 season. With light winds gently swaying the tops of the palm trees on a brilliant mid-February morning, the mood was as breezy as the favourable conditions in the Sunshine State for Day 1 of early camp. Distractions seemed virtually non-existent in a welcome change from this time last year whe
Ferrari launch their 2023 car at 10:25am (GMT) on Tuesday morning at their base in Maranello
Brie Larson as cheese. A "Breaking Bad" remake. Ben Affleck makes it official with Dunkin' Donuts.
Nick Taylor's second place finish at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday made Canadian golf history. His US$2 million in winnings was the most ever won by a Canadian at a single event, even topping previous winners, as the PGA Tour significantly increased its purses this season. It also elevated the native of Abbotsford, B.C., to No. 73 in the official world golf rankings, putting five Canadians in the top 100 of the men's standings for the first time ever. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top-
The veteran Spanish driver dreams of claiming a third world title with the British team.
Fans once again called the NFL #rigged after a late holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57.
No NBA team could be any better suited for a star player, like Kyrie Irving, than the Dallas Mavericks.