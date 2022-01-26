Honda Classic adds local names

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022

In the pantheon of figure skating rivalries, Nancy and Tonya soars like a triple lutz above the rest. Two athletes in their prime, each trying to be America's golden girl, on the biggest stage in winter sports. And it came draped in the most bizarre of controversies: An attack on Nancy Kerrigan, the favorite to win Olympic gold, planned by Tonya Harding's ex-husband and executed just seven weeks before the Lillehammer Games. There was such drama that nearly half of U.S. households tuned in to wa