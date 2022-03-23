Homes, Warehouse Damaged by Shelling in Kyiv

Several homes, private garages, vehicles, and a warehouse were damaged and at least four people injured as a result of shelling in the Shevchenko district of Kyiv on Wednesday morning, March 23, Ukrainian officials said.

According to the Kyiv branch of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES), several private homes in the district were partially destroyed and damaged by fire, while a five-story and a 16-story residential building were destroyed.

Footage released by the SES shows emergency services extinguishing fires at residential buildings and at a nearby warehouse.

Four people were injured, Kyiv City Council said.

Strikes were also reported in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district, where authorities said a shopping center and two homes were damaged. Credit: SES Ukraine via Storyful