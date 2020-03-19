Homes Light Up With Colors of the Italian Flag to Show Solidarity During Coronavirus Confinement

Homes in Marostica, in northeast Italy, were lit up to the colors of the Italian flag on March 18 to show solidarity with those confined to their homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization confirmed almost 36,000 cases of the coronavirus, with nearly 3,000 deaths.

According to reports, in the past several days Italians have called for home blackouts and accompanied “flashmob of lights” to show neighbors they are standing with them during the mandatory lockdown. Credit: Michele Rebesco, Pianozero via Storyful