Homes in Jackson Hit by Hail Storm Days After Deadly Tornadoes Rip Through the State

Homes in Jackson, Mississippi, were hit by a major hail storm on Sunday March 26, two days after deadly tornadoes ripped through the state.

Video filmed by Jim Chapman shows hail stones pounding into a garden and outdoor dining table.

The National Weather Service shared confirmed reports of up to two inches of hail in Jackson, and warned residents to take cover.

Drone footage from Friday March 24 captured the devastation inflicted by a deadly tornado in Black Hawk, western Mississippi, showing felled trees and destroyed buildings.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured in the multiple tornadoes, officials said. Credit: Jim Chapman via Storyful