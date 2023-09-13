Homes Flooded in Gaza Strip as Storm Daniel Hits After Wreaking Havoc in Libya

Dozens of homes were flooded in the Gaza Strip on September 13, as Storm Daniel brought rainfall to the area after devastating parts of Libya, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian weather service warned residents of flooding and “danger” on roads due to rain and hail.

The area was affected by what the weather service said was “climatic instability,” with a drop in temperatures, scattered showers, and occasional thunderstorms forecast.

Meanwhile, Palestinian rescuers were on their way to Libya to assist in the search for missing people in catastrophic flooding there, WAFA said. Credit: Palestine Post via Storyful