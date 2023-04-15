Homes Evacuated as Dozens of Fires Rip Through New York's Hudson Valley

Sparks from a southbound train ignited “dozens of brush fires” in the towns of Stony Point, Haverstraw, and Clarkstown in New York’s Rockland County on Friday, April 14, according to local officials.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office said a CSX train traveling south on the west bank of the Hudson River created “dozens of brush fires” which local fire crews were responding to.

There were multiple fire departments battling fires, including those from Orange County and New Jersey, the sheriff’s office said.

About 100 families voluntarily evacuated their homes, local media reported, citing local officials. A large bird sanctuary in Congers also burned during the fires.

In a statement, Congressman Mike Lawler of New York’s 17th District said: “I expect CSX to cooperate fully with an investigation into how this incident occurred. We need to get to the bottom of this and full understand what happened, and work to prevent it from ever occurring again.”

No major injuries were reported. Credit: @pd21590 via Storyful