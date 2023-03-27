Homes Destroyed, Trees Felled in Mississippi Community Following Deadly Tornado

Drone footage captured the devastation inflicted by a deadly tornado on a small rural community in western Mississippi Friday night, March 24.

The footage, taken by Joel Moor on March 25, shows felled trees and destroyed properties in Black Hawk. Among the structures destroyed by the long-track tornado was a building housing a Baptist church and community center, NPR reported.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MSEMA) said at least 25 people were killed by the tornado. The agency said the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating. Credit: Joel Moor via Storyful