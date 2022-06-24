Homes Destroyed by Earthquake in Afghanistan's Paktika Province

UNICEF said thousands of children were at risk after a deadly 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s southeast, destroying thousands of homes, on June 22.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government said at least 1,000 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

Homes were destroyed across the Paktika districts of Gayan, Naki, Barmal, and Ziruk, and the Khost district of Spera, according to the country’s disaster management agency. Most of the deaths were recorded in Paktika province, they said.

This video released by UNICEF shows the damage to buildings in Gayan District in the country’s Paktika Province. Credit: UNICEF Video via Storyful