Homes Destroyed After Deadly Tornado Tears Through New Orleans' Arabi Area

Communities surveyed severe damage to homes and businesses in Arabi, Louisiana, on March 23 after a powerful tornado tore through the area, killing one person.

The National Weather Service said it confirmed two tornadoes in the region – an EF-1 in Lacombe, and an EF-3 in parts of New Orleans, including Arabi.

This drone footage, filmed by Jake Serigne, shows homes completely flattened and a large amount of debris scattered across lawns and roads. Credit: Jake Serigne via Storyful