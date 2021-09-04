Homeowners Survey Hurricane Damage in 'Uninhabitable' Grand Isle

Louisiana residents on September 4 assessed extensive damage wrought on the state’s southern coast by a powerful hurricane which made landfall August 29 with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Harry Flanagan posted video to Facebook as he rode through Grand Isle on Saturday, September 4, surveying the widespread damage caused to the barrier-island town. Flanagan wrote that he was “heartbroken” over the damage his home had sustained.

Mayor David Camardelle said between 85 and 90 percent of homes and businesses on the island town were “totally destroyed” after Hurricane Ida made landfall on August 29 as a Category 4 storm. The town was deemed “uninhabitable," officials said. Credit: Harry Flanagan via Storyful