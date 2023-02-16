Home Security Footage Captures Moment Helicopter Falls From Sky in Northern Alabama

At least two people were killed in a helicopter crash on Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama, on Wednesday, February 15, US media reported.

Madison County Sheriff said deputies were responding to the crash and that the highway would be closed near Burwell Road in both directions throughout Wednesday evening.

Citing the sheriff’s office, ABC reported at least two people had been killed and that there were no survivors. ABC also reported the helicopter was a Black Hawk belonging to the Tennessee National Guard (TNG).

Footage from Mia McShan shows the helicopter falling from the sky and a large smoke plume.

Storyful is seeking additional information from both Madison County Sheriff’s Office and TNG.

This is a developing story. Credit: Mia McShan via Storyful