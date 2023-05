Sky News

A "once-in-a-generation" shake up of the renting has received a mixed response from Sky News viewers. The Renters' (Reform) Bill announced on Wednesday could change the rental landscape by banning "no fault" evictions, capping the number of rent increases in a year and introducing minimum housing standards to the private sector. For one family, the new rules could have saved them from facing homelessness after they were served a no-fault eviction notice from a house they spent £8,000 improving.