Home Depot among best-positioned retailers during Coronavirus, says analyst
On Friday, Credit Suisse analysts led by Laura Champine upgraded shares of Home Depot from hold to buy despite decreasing its price target from $240 to $235, on the belief that it will be less impacted than most retailers through Covid-19.based on the simple fact that its stores are expected to remain open. The firm also expects construction projects to continue despite high unemployment nationwide due it being an essential industry.
