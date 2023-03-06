Holy oil for King Charles' coronation consecrated

STORY: The sacred oil for King Charles’ coronation is being consecrated in Jerusalem

in a ceremony in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Date: March 3, 2023

[Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem]

"We had a special service of the sanctification of the holy oil here in the heart of Jerusalem, that is to say, in the Holy Sepulchre, in the very tomb of our Lord Jesus Christ."

The oil will be used to anoint Charles when he is crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in May

in what is considered the most sacred part of the solemn ceremony

The oil is perfumed with sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin, and orange blossom

It’s based on the oil used for the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth 70 years ago

and a formula used for hundreds of years, Buckingham Palace says