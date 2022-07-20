'Holy Moly': Travellers at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Watch as Nearby Hotel Burns

Firefighters from Irving Fire Department responded to a blaze that broke out at a hotel near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on July 19.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 pm local time and quickly grew to a four-alarm fire, local media reported, citing Irving Fire Department’s public information officer. It was not clear if the hotel was fully evacuated, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Eyewitness footage from Javi Suarez shows thick smoke billowing over the area as large flames engulf the hotel.

The blaze started amid critical fire conditions in the Lone Star State.

This is a developing story. Credit: Javi Suarez via Storyful