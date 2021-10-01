'Holy Moly': Man Amazed as SpaceX Capsule Returns to Earth

A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returned to earth on the night of September 30, completing its one-month stay at the International Space Station supporting a resupply mission for NASA.

This footage, filmed by Trevor Mahlmann, shows the spacecraft streaking across the sky above Brunswick, Georgia, as it entered the earth’s atmosphere.

According to NASA, the capsule was transporting research from the International Space Station that could “help us better understand neurodegenerative diseases, gene expression, & muscle atrophy.”

SpaceX confirmed the Dragon spacecraft had splashed down late on Thursday night, completing SpaceX’s 23rd cargo resupply mission to the ISS. Credit: Trevor Mahlmann via Storyful