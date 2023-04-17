The 'Holy Fire' illuminates Bethlehem

STORY: Men, women and children gathered outside the Church of Nativity in town, where the fire arrived. They lit their own candles to pass among the faithful, while marching bands played and singing and dancing took place in the crowd.

The millennium-old celebration, symbolizing Jesus's resurrection, usually draws thousands of worshippers to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried.

But Israeli police this year have significantly limited access to the event, citing safety concerns.

“It is a problem that you cannot get into Jerusalem, initially there is a problem in getting permits, I am among the people that did not get a permit for the holiday, so I didn’t go," said Bethlehem resident Iman Handal. "It is a sad thing.”

Israel annexed East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and its holy sites, after a 1967 Middle East War in a move not recognized internationally. It sees Jerusalem as its eternal and undivided capital.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The Holy Sepulchre lies at the heart of the Old City's Christian Quarter in East Jerusalem.