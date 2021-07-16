'Holy F---': Truck Driver Has Close Encounter With Possible Tornado in Southern Ontario

Extensive damage was recorded in Barrie, Ontario, on July 15, amid a severe weather watch warning of possible tornadoes for the area.

Eight injuries were reported following the storm, according to local news reports, and around 3,800 residents were left without power.

This video, captured by truck driver Sophie Vienneau, shows a funnel cloud and swirling debris. “Holy f—-,” she says repeatedly. Credit: Sophie Vienneau via Storyful

