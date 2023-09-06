'Holy Cow!': Cheeky Bear Gets Comfortable on Backyard Porch

A cheeky black bear was filmed getting comfortable on a backyard porch railing in Blue Ridge, Georgia, on Friday, September 1.

Besty Mercer recorded this footage from inside her home. She told Storyful that she and the bear “scared each other” when she noticed the animal staring at her after hearing a “huge thump” on her porch.

In the video, Mercia is heard expressing her shock saying: “Oh my gosh! Get out of here… Holy cow!”

Mercia begins banging on the door, which leads the bear to climb down the tree and leave the property. Credit: Betsy Mercer via Storyful

Video Transcript

BETSY MERCER: Oh, my gosh. Oh. Hah. Get out of there. Holy cow.

[KNOCKING]

Look at that. Hoh! Get!

[THUMPING]

[ENGINE NOISE]