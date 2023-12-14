Holocaust survivors gather for Gift of Life celebration in Boca Raton
Hundreds of Holocaust survivors come together in Boca Raton to celebrate life.
Hundreds of Holocaust survivors come together in Boca Raton to celebrate life.
The GOP former House speaker also revealed what Republicans in Congress now say about the second impeachment of the former president.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly embarrassed by claims that they had a photoshop fail on their Christmas card.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift," Winfrey tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story
Chris Harrington has been running Westside Storey, a small business in Kansas City, Missouri, for more than 10 years. Travis Kelce and now Taylor Swift are customers.
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine violated NATO airspace over Romania overnight and caused German Eurofighters to scramble in response, German news channel ntv reported on Dec. 14.
Linda Evangelista went topless to honor Cancer Screening Week. She posted a mammogram selfie that bared her chest. She is a two-time cancer survivor.
Text messages with rare criticism of Vladimir Putin appeared behind the Russian president on a giant studio screen during his televised annual phone-in.
The warning sign comes from Alzheimer Scotland.
The Duke of Sussex is preparing to hear the outcome of his unlawful information gathering claim in a High Court ruling this week, while his dad King Charles is getting ready for Christmas at Sandringham
Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny, shared her insight into Prince Louis cheeky and 'unpredictable' behaviour whenever the five-year-old royal is with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
In 2013, Egypt flooded tunnels connecting Gaza to the Sinai with sewage before switching to seawater. Now, Israel is said to be trying it.
The former president's bold claim did not age well.
A video shows the “absolutely amazing day.”
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
As a product of the "olden days," Aniston confessed she had no clue what an intimacy coordinator was when 'The Morning Show' production team presented the offer
With the West in a desperate search for leadership, the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House next year might be just the fillip it needs.
"My wife has so many men and dates, she doesn't know what to do with them all. Meanwhile, it's the opposite for me."
Princess Kate took her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — to a baby bank for some volunteering
The former 'DWTS' dancer and her husband share twins Hudson and Haven
"I'm a big fan of the mayo, so I'm happy you guys put it on there, but Trav does not eat mayo," Jason Kelce shared on the latest episode of 'New Heights'