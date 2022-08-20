Holmes beats Grant County, 68-12
Holmes had no trouble at home, destroying Grant County 68-12.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run
TORONTO — It would appear to be a favourable matchup for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (4-4) hosts Calgary (5-3) at BMO Field on Saturday night. The Argos come in with the CFL's second-ranked aerial attack (282 yards per game) and face a Stampeders' defence that's allowing a league-high 303.1 yards through the air this season. Calgary is also ranked eighth in both passing touchdowns allowed (13) and total net offence (366.3). But numbers, Bethel-Thompson says, are som
EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by
When parents first consider the dangers of their kids playing hockey they may envision flying pucks, elbows and sticks — not a toxic culture. But recent revelations about how sexual assault allegations were handled by Hockey Canada, the body that governs the sport in this country, have left some hockey families in turmoil over repeated black eyes to their beloved sport. Hockey Canada is under intense fire for how the organization handled allegations of sexual assault by former players and the fu
TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB
CALGARY — Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February. Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark. The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last summer's final in Calgary. Canada will
CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team
Felly Elonda is one step closer to reaching the highest level of Canadian soccer, but the young player's love of the game began far from the fields in St. John's where he honed his skills. Elonda was born in Congo and spent three years in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe before moving to St. John's at 10. "The love of football for me has always been there, even in the refugee camp. Whenever there was a game on, me and my buddies would all go to someone that had a TV to just watch a game," he said. "If
CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are heading into Saturday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with some rare momentum. The Alouettes (3-6) handed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season last week and now have a four-game home stint ahead of them. The Alouettes will finish the season with six of their last nine games at Percival Molson Stadium. Danny Maciocia’s team hasn’t won back-to-back games this year. While a win against Hamilton (3-6) on Saturday would be a great kicks
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa's professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring. He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central. “Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. “(D
A majority of Canadians believe sexual harassment and sexual assault are a major problem in youth hockey, according to a new study. A poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute found that 58 per cent of Canadians believe incidences of sexual misconduct are a major issue, while another 17 per cent believe they are a minor problem. The study found that 56 per cent of respondents who had close ties with youth hockey felt sexual misconduct was a major problem. Angus Reid said women of all ages are m
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a
Trinity Shadd-Ceres is one of Canada's top young track and field athletes, and arguably one of Team Ontario's busiest at the Canada Summer Games. But track is only half of the 15-year-old's athletic repertoire. While one of her goals is to eventually own the Canadian long jump record, she's also an accomplished volleyball player who dreams of one day playing for Canada at the Olympics. "Right now my options are open," she said. "I'm leaning more towards volleyball and doing track as my off-seaso
When Abi Hanrahan-Miller of Happy Valley-Goose Bay started powerlifting, the 15-year-old had to bring her mom, Dana Hanrahan, to the gym to supervise. Two years later, the two are still heading to the gym together — but now her mom is pulling her own weight and winning gold. "I always joked that it would be a dance duo," said Hanrahan, now 17, in a recent interview. "But unfortunately it got replaced with powerlifting." Hanrahan-Miller started going to the gym because she had a strong upper body
Pro hockey coach Gerard "Turk" Gallant now has a hockey rink named after him. The City of Summerside announced Tuesday it was naming one of Credit Union Place's two ice rinks after the current coach of the New York Rangers, former NHL player, and hometown hero. "Today is a special day. I've had a lot of things in my hockey career go the right way … This is special," Gallant said at the unveiling of the arena. Gallant, a Summerside native, played in the NHL for 11 years with the Detroit Red Wings
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Andy Murray pulled out a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-5 win over Stan Wawrinka on Monday in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in a matchup of three-time Grand Slam champions trying to put injuries behind them. Murray and Wawrinka both have a U.S. Open title among their Slam championships, and both required multiple visits from trainers to treat leg problems during the 2-hour, 57-minute match at the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open. Wawrinka, 37,
EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. earned an 80-game suspension last week after testing positive for a steroid called Clostebol, and he says he flunked the drug test because of the ointment he used to treat ringworm. As performance-enhancing drug excuses go, it beats Shelby Houlihan's tainted burrito defence. Meat from roided-up hogs doesn't permeate