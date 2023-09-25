Hollywood writers' strike deal 'life saving' - commentator

STORY: The three-year contract still must be approved by leadership of the Writers Guild of America (WGA,) as well as union members, before it can take effect.

The WGA, which represents 11,500 film and television writers, described the deal as "exceptional" with "meaningful gains and protections for writers."

The proposed contract is still preliminary. The WGA's negotiating committee said it would share details only after it receives final contract language. After that, the negotiators will vote on whether to recommend the deal to leadership, which must then decide if they will present it to members for a vote.

But the WGA settlement, while a milestone, will not return Hollywood to business as usual even if it is ratified. While writing may resume, the SAG-AFTRA actors' union remains on strike.