Hollywood writers mark 100 days on the picket line

STORY: The strike began on May 2 after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the major studios reached an impasse over compensation, minimum staffing of writers' rooms and residual payments in the streaming era, among other issues.

Writers also sought to regulate the use of artificial intelligence, which they fear could replace their creative input.

Picketers outside Netflix said they were undeterred by the length of the strike.

Celia Finkelstein, from Los Angeles, said, "We chose a hard job because we’re resilient and because we love it and so they can try to starve us out all day but it’s not going to happen."

Entertainment industry executives have been trying to navigate the cross-currents of declining television revenues, a movie box office that has yet to return to pre-COVID levels, and streaming businesses that are largely struggling to turn a profit.

Becky Hartman Edwards said, "I'm still determined to be out here if it takes another 100 days but it’s not fun. Yes, we have music to buoy our spirits and the camaraderie makes it a lot more fun but it’s hard to be out of work when you love doing it and it’s hard not to have a paycheck but it’s ultimately for the ultimate health of the business and our industry so what else are you going to do?”