Hollywood actors picket in 'Bridgerton' style

STORY: Major film and television studios offered Hollywood actors more than $1 billion in higher compensation and enhanced benefits before the SAG-AFTRA union called a strike last week, a group that represents media companies said on Monday (July 17).

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of Netflix, Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and others, said SAG-AFTRA "continues to mischaracterize the negotiations."

SAG-AFTRA called a strike last Thursday (July 13) after union negotiators said they were unable to reach an agreement with studios on a new three-year contract with higher benefits and limits on the use of their images by artificial intelligence.