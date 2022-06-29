Holly community comes together to rebound after devastating fire

Reuters Videos

STORY: Footage shows residents waking up amid a foam cloud sweeping at least 30 homes as firefighters sprayed water to disperse the cloud."Honestly, this (house) can collapse at any minute and I will have to sleep under the bridge,” Soacha resident William Sanchez said, while cleaning up his kitchen that was flooded with the toxic foam.Local media reported the foam came from a sewage gully that overflowed under the downpour.Authorities said they would be conducting lab analysis to determine whether chemicals, waste, or other substances could have caused the foam.