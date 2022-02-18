Holidaymakers Help Free BMW Stuck on Beach in West of Ireland

Holidaymakers helped free a rental BMW that had become stuck in the sand on a beach in the west of Ireland, footage posted to TikTok shows.

Video filmed by Michael O’Donovan and Clodagh Brackett, who were visiting Dunquin in County Kerry with a group of friends, shows the car stuck by the seashore. He said the incident occurred on February 6.

He told Storyful that the driver of the car had driven to the end of a concrete road on the beach. While trying to turn, the driver got stuck in the sand.

O’Donovan and his friends helped to remove the car, with one of them offering to get in the driver’s seat, while others pushed and another person revved a 4×4 vehicle attached to the BMW via a cable.

After the car became unstuck and was driven to safety, the driver of the 4×4 was offered €50 as a reward. O’Donovan said that the driver and passengers “were extremely relieved to the point where one of the females in the group began to cry”. Credit: Michael O’Donovan via Storyful