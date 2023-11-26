Holiday Train Stop

CBC

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the suspicious disappearance of 48-year-old Natasha Leroy.In a release issued Friday, RCMP said officers were called to a home on old Route 5 in the community of Big Bras d'Or on Wednesday for a possible homicide.According to police, Leroy had disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance are suspicious.When asked if they are still investigating a homicide, police said they are not ruling out any possibility related to this case. Police could not s