It's holiday parade time in South Florida
Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop's career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee, general manager Jim Nill said Saturday.
After conceding the tying goal on the last kick of regulation, NYCFC rallied to stun the Timbers at Providence Park and win their first title.
It's going to be awhile before we see Zion on the court.
Meyer's first season has been one mess after another, and NFL Network is reporting it's wearing on his team.
Brady Tkachuk scored his first career hat trick Saturday afternoon to lead the surging Ottawa Senators to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It was a clean sweep for quarterback Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night at the CFL awards banquet.
Max Verstappen overcame a mistake in qualifying to grab the pole for the Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP.
Former NHL coach and current ESPN broadcaster John Tortorella went full Torts with an absolutely classic take on this week's viral Zegras-Milano tally.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
It's a do-or-die week for many fantasy managers. Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for every game.
For the first time since 1995, Nav Bhatia wasn't in attendance for a Raptors home game.
Andre Ingram couldn't actually watch the episode air live on Friday night, as he was playing with the South Bay Lakers.
Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to Boston Celtics United for Social Justice and MENTOR.
Fred VanVleet appreciates how high Scottie Barnes’s ceiling is in the NBA. And that’s exactly why he’s hard on him. VanVleet discussed Barnes’s improvement after the Raptors’ win over the Knicks, as well as what it’s been like to be a mentor to a young, promising player.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert and linebacker Tavante Beckett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The moves Saturday put seven players on the list and they join running back Jamaal Williams, safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Bobby Price and center Evan Brown. Detroit (1-10-1) promoted a slew of players from the practice squad to potentially play Denver (6-6) on Sunday.
CALGARY — Canada won gold in the women's team pursuit Saturday at the Olympic Oval while Connor Howe won his first individual long-track World Cup speedskating medal by taking silver in the men's 1,500 metres. Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, both from Ottawa, and Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., finished first in a Canadian record time of two minutes 52.06 seconds. "It's always exciting to do it at home," Weidemann said.
PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Alex Callens converted his penalty and New York City FC won its first MLS Cup title in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Golden Boot winner Valentin `Taty' Castellanos scored in the opening half and it appeared that NYCFC was on its way to the league championship in regulation, but Portland's Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time. After the teams went scoreless in extra time, Callen's penalty sealed NYCFC's 4-2 shootout victory.
Navy's 2021 season wasn't very good. But it ends with a win over Army.