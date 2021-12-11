It's holiday parade time in South Florida

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Canada won gold in the women's team pursuit Saturday at the Olympic Oval while Connor Howe won his first individual long-track World Cup speedskating medal by taking silver in the men's 1,500 metres. Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, both from Ottawa, and Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., finished first in a Canadian record time of two minutes 52.06 seconds. “It’s always exciting to do it at home,” Weidemann said. “We were a little bit nervous to do it in front of the home crowd,