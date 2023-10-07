'Holiday in Lights' show in Lebanon put on pause due to electrical costs
Alissa McCommon, 38, allegedly told a victim in a taped phone call, "When [the baby] comes out looking like you, we don’t have to talk anymore," prosecutors allege
A woman who pushed a stranger onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station last year has been found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault but deemed not criminally responsible for her actions. Ontario Court Justice Lori Anne Thomas delivered the ruling during a court proceeding in Toronto on Thursday. Edith Frayne, 46, was also found guilty of two counts of assault, but similarly deemed not criminally responsible for those charges. The two other victims were also TTC customers.Accor
“(On flights, the victim) now struggles to fall asleep because she is constantly concerned about ‘what if someone touches me,’” federal prosecutors in California said.
Emily Sanderson’s violent death at the hands of Mark Nicholls was recorded on a call to a taxi firm which was played to Sheffield Crown Court.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former University of Southern California campus gynecologist at the center of more than $1 billion worth of university payouts stemming from sexual abuse allegations by hundreds of women was found dead inside his home Wednesday, his lawyer said. George Tyndall, 76, was awaiting trial on more than two dozen criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center. He pleaded not guilty in 2019 and was free on bond ahead of a trial
Newly released documents show Canadian involvement in an international investigation of an alleged money laundering ring in the Greater Toronto Area that authorities believe is linked to a man accused of laundering money for terrorists.Altaf Khanani, a Pakistani national, has been on the radar of international law enforcement since at least 2008, when he was arrested in his home country for allegedly transferring money illegally.The U.S. State Department accused Khanani, once described in a medi
A former Moncton-area teacher faces dozens of new charges, most alleging voyeurism in a pool locker room last year.Stephen Riley Blackwood, 37, made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court by phone Friday to get a sentencing date for the other charges. Instead, 34 new charges were laid.He faces 31 charges alleging voyeurism in the locker room of the Dieppe aquatics centre over various dates between July 26 and Nov. 5 last year. He also faces three other charges involving a person under 16
Now more than four years later, the 23-year-old Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty.
One child said she is not allowed into the main house and would often be locked in the barn for long periods of time
An Ottawa woman says she was left 'emotionally destroyed' after she called 911 to report a break-in in progress. She says the person who took the call disrespected and interrupted her, and she believes it was because of her accent and the fact that she lives in community housing.
BOGOTA, N.J. (AP) — The then-future wife of powerful U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, Nadine Menendez, killed a man with her car in December 2018 and was sent from the scene without being charged, according to new details that match an auto “accident” that prosecutors cite in their sweeping federal indictment of the pair as a pivotal motivation for one of the senator's alleged bribes. Richard Koop, 49, was in front of his Bogota, New Jersey, home when he was killed almost instantly around 7:30 p.m. on
Warning: This story contains disturbing details.Aaron Benneweis, a former coach at the Christian Centre Academy in Saskatoon — now called Legacy Christian Academy — has admitted he sexually assaulted a teen student at the private Christian school.Benneweis pleaded guilty Thursday in Saskatoon provincial court to sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing Jan. 4, 2024.The offences took place from 2008 to 2012. Jennifer Beaudry, the victim, was 13 whe
A Saskatchewan man involved in a horrific highway crash in 2016 that killed two of his sons and his girlfriend is going to prison.Robert Major, 39, pleaded guilty in June at the Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon to three counts each of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.Major was sentenced Friday, ending a legal saga that began seven years ago. Major had originally been convicted and sentenced to seven years, but he successfully appealed and a new trial wa
Hundreds of people — including those seeking asylum — have once again taken to sleeping on Toronto's streets in front of shelters and churches.The city's shelter system is once again at capacity, turning away nearly 300 people a day, the city said Thursday. While it's continuously moving "dozens" of people from overflowing churches to shelters, hotels or permanent housing where possible, it is nowhere close to meeting demand, said Lindsay Broadhead, the city's chief communication officer."Nothin
Emily Weaver is facing murder charges after her daughter was found in a locked car in direct sunlight
A 33-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested after what Peel Regional Police are calling a "spear phishing fraud" against Good Shepherd, a well-known charity in Hamilton.Richard MacPhee, chief executive officer of Good Shepherd, told CBC Hamilton the organization received an invoice in February for work done by a contractor known to the charity.Peel police said in a media release it turns out that was from a scammer who compromised the contractor's email account and was impersonating the cont
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he never suggested that individuals concerned about their rights as parents were hateful when he issued a statement in response to the thousands who attended recent protests about "gender ideology" in schools. Speaking to reporters today at a housing announcement in Vaughan, Ont., Trudeau said the post he issued Sept. 20 on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, was about taking a stand for the LGBTQ+ community. Trudeau said in the post that "tra
Police officials in Minneapolis are investigating an officer who has an explicit OnlyFans account. It's unclear if she violated any conduct rules.
The BJP is spreading a false history about the Mughal empire and more to spread its Hindu nationalist vision.
STORY: The mother of an Iranian teenage girl who was in a coma following a confrontation with agents in the Tehran metro for not wearing a hijab has been arrested. That's according to an Iranian rights group on Thursday (October 5). Iranian-Kurdish rights group Hengaw said that security forces arrested 16-year-old Armita Geravand's mother Shahin Ahmadi near the hospital where her daughter was taken after the incident.Iran's judiciary denied the report by Hengaw on the X social media platform. Iranian authorities also deny reports that Geravand was injured on Sunday (October 1) in a confrontation with officers enforcing the country's Islamic dress code. It requires women to wear a head covering. Inconclusive CCTV footage showing parts of the incidents was released by state media IRNA.Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the footage. The Tehran Metro Operating Company told state news agency IRNA that CCTV footage showed no sign of verbal or physical conflict between passengers or company employees.Many Iranians are demanding full video footage of what happened, including from inside the metro car. Geravand's parents appeared in a video posted on IRNA on Wednesday (October 4) saying that their daughter had suffered a drop in blood pressure, lost her balance, and hit her head inside the metro cabin.Rights groups claim that statement was made under duress.They fear that Geravand might face the same fate as Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in September 2022 in the custody of morality police. It sparked weeks of nationwide anti-government protests and a deadly crackdown by authorities.Geravand's incident has drawn condemnation from Western governments.But Iranian Foreign Ministry responded on X by criticizing the U.S., Britain and Germany on Thursday (October 5) for comments they made in the past week about women's rights in Iran and Geravand's case - saying they were " interventionist and biased remarks" which expressed "insincere concern" over Iranian women and girls.