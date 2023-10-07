'Holiday in Lights' show in Lebanon put on pause due to electrical costs

Reuters Videos

STORY: The mother of an Iranian teenage girl who was in a coma following a confrontation with agents in the Tehran metro for not wearing a hijab has been arrested. That's according to an Iranian rights group on Thursday (October 5). Iranian-Kurdish rights group Hengaw said that security forces arrested 16-year-old Armita Geravand's mother Shahin Ahmadi near the hospital where her daughter was taken after the incident.Iran's judiciary denied the report by Hengaw on the X social media platform. Iranian authorities also deny reports that Geravand was injured on Sunday (October 1) in a confrontation with officers enforcing the country's Islamic dress code. It requires women to wear a head covering. Inconclusive CCTV footage showing parts of the incidents was released by state media IRNA.Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the footage. The Tehran Metro Operating Company told state news agency IRNA that CCTV footage showed no sign of verbal or physical conflict between passengers or company employees.Many Iranians are demanding full video footage of what happened, including from inside the metro car. Geravand's parents appeared in a video posted on IRNA on Wednesday (October 4) saying that their daughter had suffered a drop in blood pressure, lost her balance, and hit her head inside the metro cabin.Rights groups claim that statement was made under duress.They fear that Geravand might face the same fate as Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in September 2022 in the custody of morality police. It sparked weeks of nationwide anti-government protests and a deadly crackdown by authorities.Geravand's incident has drawn condemnation from Western governments.But Iranian Foreign Ministry responded on X by criticizing the U.S., Britain and Germany on Thursday (October 5) for comments they made in the past week about women's rights in Iran and Geravand's case - saying they were " interventionist and biased remarks" which expressed "insincere concern" over Iranian women and girls.