New holiday drone show to light up Oklahoma City sky

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea — the top three in the Premier League — all face away games to complete a truncated round because of COVID-19 outbreaks in many squads. City, which plays Newcastle, is a point clear of Liverpool, which is at Tottenham. Chelsea is a further three points back and visits Wolverhampton. Six matches have been postponed in this round amid rising cases of the coronavirus at clubs, reflecting the wors