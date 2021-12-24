Holiday COVID testing surge happening at several WNY Rapid Testing sites

The Canadian Press

The International Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the under-18 women’s world championship for a second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, a move that has drawn sharp criticism as the men's world junior hockey championship appears ready to start on schedule. The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been cancelled due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The U18 championship was scheduled to take place Jan. 8-15 in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden. It