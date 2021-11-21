Holiday Cheer as Florida's St Augustine Turns on Lights to Kick Off Festive Season

A crowd of people gathered and cheered as the lights were turned on to commence St Augustine’s Christmas celebration, known as the Nights of Lights, on November 20.

Thousands of lights were switched on, illuminating the Florida city’s historic district and downtown area. The seasonal festival was to be held until January 31, 2022.

This video posted to Instagram by Joseph DeGance shows the moment the lights are turned on. Credit: Joseph DeGance via Storyful