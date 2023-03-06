Holi celebrations in Nepal and India

STORY: Revelers in Kathmandu filled the Bashantapur Darab Square with color, smearing each other with paint and dancing in the streets.

Ancient Indian traditions forbid widows from participating in celebrations as their presence is considered a bad omen. In addition, they are expected to dress in white or somber tones.

But in the northern town of Vrindavan, several widows abandoned tradition to celebrate Holi, covering each other in flower petals while dancing and singing with tourists and other devotees.

Holi, also known as the festival of colors, heralds the beginning of spring in India and Nepal and celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

It is the most awaited festival among the Hindus, especially the youth. People of all ages forget mutual differences and sprinkle-powdered colors on each other.

Holi will be celebrated this year on Wednesday (March 8).