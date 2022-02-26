'We have to hold out': Zelenskiy says Russians will attack Kyiv at night

STORY: "I have to say frankly that this night will be harder than the day," he said in a pre-recorded video from an undisclosed location.

"This night, they are going to storm. All of us should understand what is awaiting us this night. We have to hold out. Ukraine’s destiny is being decided right now," he added.

Earlier, the defence ministry told Kyiv residents to make petrol bombs to repel the invaders, and on Friday evening witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of the city.

Zelenskiy filmed himself with aides on the streets of the capital, vowing to defend Ukraine's independence.