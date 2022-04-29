'Can You Hold My Paw?' Sleepy Shih Tzu Needs a Hand After Bath

A pampered Shih Tzu with a complicated grooming regimen needed a hand to hold to get through her fur-detangling after emerging from a bath at her home in Malverne, Long Island, recently.

Footage captured by dog owner Julie Turner shows little pooch Mabel – paw in hand – sitting upright and struggling to keep her eyes open after her bath.

“Having her fur brushed out under her armpits after her bath. Not one of Mabel’s favorite things,” Turner wrote in the Instagram video caption.

“She usually stands up there herself while I brush,” she added.

This time Mabel needed some extra support. Credit: Julie Turner via Storyful

