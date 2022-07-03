Holabird students organize vigil to honor beloved teacher
Students converged Saturday evening in Baltimore County after the sudden loss of a beloved teacher, showing the impact an educator can have. Holabird Middle School students found out their history teacher, Tim Endlich, died earlier this week. Clad in maroon, Tim Endlich's family gathered for a vigil his students planned. Lovingly nicknamed "Mr. E," he grew up going to Holabird Middle School and then teaching there for 32 years. He died on Tuesday from an unexpected medical emergency.