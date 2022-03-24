Hogan: Baltimore to get more state funds to fight violent crime
Maryland is committing more state funds to fight violent crime in Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday afternoon. The governor announced $45 million in initiatives, and he's demanding legislative action on his crime-fighting legislative package that mandates tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders. Hogan said crime is out of control in Baltimore City. He blamed a lack of arrests and prosecutions and jail sentences that don't match the violent offense.