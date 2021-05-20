Hogan announces $2M COVID-19 vaccine lottery
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday a $2 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery for Marylanders.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday a $2 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery for Marylanders.
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.
Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.
Rory McIlroy struggled yet again at his latest attempt at a major.
The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.
Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.
Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.
Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.
CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.
Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.
The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.
The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phil Gosselin homered and hit a three-run double in the first two innings, and Alex Cobb pitched five strong innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in the first game of a makeup doubleheader. Taylor Ward added a two-run homer for the Angels in the opener of a doubleheader necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while they were in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two weekend games. Gosselin’s four RBIs matched the best total of his nine-year big league career, and the Angels won for just the third time in nine games despite resting major league homer run leader Shohei Ohtani and using slugger Jared Walsh for only the last two innings. Cobb (2-2) yielded four hits and a run in his first start since missing 14 games with a blister on his right middle finger. Cobb, who was pulled after just 57 pitches, has allowed just one earned run over 10 innings in his last two starts. Rob Refsnyder drove in the only run for the Twins, who have lost nine of 11. There were forced to fly from Minneapolis to Orange County and back to Cleveland in a rough two-day span. Lewis Thorpe (0-2) yielded five hits, two walks and one earned run over four innings for the Twins, but Los Angeles scored three unearned runs in the second when Gosselin's bases-clearing double followed third baseman Josh Donaldson's error. Anthony Rendon also got a break by serving as the Angels' designated hitter. Gosselin hit his first homer for the Angels in the first inning, but Miguel Sanó singled and scored for Minnesota in the second on a sacrifice fly by Refsnyder, who is from nearby Laguna Hills. Gosselin cleared the bases in the second with a double over Luis Arraez in left. Gosselin's four RBIs matched his career high set Sept. 1, 2015, for Arizona at Colorado — also in the first game of a doubleheader. Ward hit his third homer of the season off Tyler Duffey in the fifth, and Juan Lagares added an RBI double. NO SHO-TIME Ohtani got his first day off of the season after pitching into the fifth inning and going 1 for 3 at the plate Wednesday against Cleveland. Ohtani’s velocity was noticeably down on the mound, although the two-way star refused to attribute it to fatigue from overwork. TWINS SUSPENSIONS Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli will miss the second game of the doubleheader under suspension after reliever Tyler Duffey threw behind the White Sox's Yermín Mercedes on Tuesday. The Twins apparently were responding to Mercedes' homer on a 3-0 pitch while Chicago had an 11-run lead a day earlier. Duffey was given a three-game suspension, but he appealed, which allowed the Angels to pound him for four hits and three runs in the fifth. TRAINER'S ROOM Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda, who has a minor groin injury, and the players on Minnesota's injured list didn't make the one-day trip to the West Coast. Maeda might start Saturday in Cleveland. ... Byron Buxton (hip) has started doing light running. Angels: Rookie reliever Chris Rodriguez (right shoulder) threw a bullpen session this week. He should return soon, manager Joe Maddon said. UP NEXT Twins: José Berríos (3-2, 3.74 ERA) starts the second game of the doubleheader. Angels: Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.78 ERA) starts the second game of the doubleheader. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
Moses, 30, had started 96 straight games for Washington.
Can Tony La Russa appeal this?
TORONTO — Jim Lawson was hardly breathing a huge sigh of relief Thursday after announcing live horse-racing in Ontario will resume June 14. The chief executive officer of Woodbine Entertainment said he received confirmation to resume live horse racing without spectators next month. The announcement coincided with the Ontario government's unveiling of its three-step plan to gradually ease restrictions across the province during the course of the summer. That will be based on vaccination rates and key public health and health-care indicators. Golf, tennis, basketball and other outdoor sports are set to reopen across Ontario on Saturday. "I'm relieved only in the sense it gives some certainty to horse people to let them plan," Lawson said. "But with the measures we have in place for racing and our safety record, it shouldn't have taken this long." The 2021 standardbred season will restart June 14 at Woodbine Mohawk Park and continue its usual schedule of racing on five days weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday). The thoroughbred campaign will open June 18 -- roughly two weeks later than originally scheduled -- at Woodbine Racetrack and continue through June 20 for the opening weekend. Racing will then be held four days per week (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Lawson contends horse racing shouldn't have been stopped when the Ontario government issued its provide-wide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 1, Queen's Park announced a four-week shutdown that was ultimately extended until June 2. "We're distanced, we're masked and we're outdoors," Lawson said. "We're also a sport that's monitored with safety protocols, procedures and testing and they (government/health officials) don't seem to be paying any attention to that. "It's so highly frustrating . . . the lack of attention, the lack of respect for what amounts to thousands and thousands of people in this industry in this province. I don't think they're going to be relieved, I think they're going to be mad. It doesn't matter what I think, the people in this industry are going to be upset." Woodbine Entertainment also announced Thursday it's prepared to accelerate the resumption of live racing sooner if the Ontario government enters the first step of its reopening plan earlier than expected. The organization also confirmed it has received permission from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to host qualifier races at Woodbine Mohawk Park starting May 27. Lawson expects the delay to the '21 racing seasons will have an impact upon on Woodbine's respective stakes schedules. The $1-million Queen's Plate, for example, had been scheduled for Aug. 22, three weeks after the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks and $150,000 Plate Trial, two key prep events. "We're going to come to grips with that in the next day or two," he said. "There's a likely impact upon the preps for the races and therefore the actual running of our main events. "That too, is going to be frustrating but we're going to try to stay as consistent with our schedule as we can. But we might determine we have no choice but to move them back slightly." The absence of standardbred and thoroughbred racing in Ontario has resulted in many breeders, trainers and riders/drivers leaving Ontario for tracks south of the border. Lawson, though, is confident Woodbine will be able to get the departed to ultimately return. "The only silver lining in this is we now have an extra couple of weeks to recruit them," Lawson said. "I think they will come back, I think people will want to come back to Woodbine, they just want certainty. "We'll get a condition book out very shortly and let people plan." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press