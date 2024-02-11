HOF RB Emmitt Smith previews SB LVIII and analyzes where the Cowboys stand 'NFL Total Access'
Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith previews Super Bowl LVIII and analyzes where the Dallas Cowboys stand on "NFL Total Access".
The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
Chiefs coach Andy Reid thrilled with team’s final practice before Super Bowl LVIII.
Davis Webb was the starter ahead of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, until an injury at TCU changed things.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
The 2024 NFL Honors was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII.
How much money will San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earn this season after a Super Bowl run?
During her show in Las Vegas, Adele had a funny reaction to Eagles center Jason Kelce’s shout-out.
Emmitt Smith said he thinks former Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer, the team's new defensive coordinator, could play an important role in Dallas.
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chief fans can agree on one thing: They would rather not be the team that a famous rapper picks to win.
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
Jake Paul's $1 million fight challenge to Sean Strickland took a dark turn in a nasty back-and-forth on social media.
Gracie Hunt, former Miss Kansas USA and member of one of the richest families in America, will likely be on the sidelines at this year's Super Bowl.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank sought to set the record straight on his team's conversations with Bill Belichick, who interviewed twice.
"A moment for this look🖤," the NFL mom wrote
The jersey Tom Brady wore when the Patriots overcame the famous 28–3 deficit against the Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl was stolen from the locker room. It was later recovered after an investigation led by the FBI.
The San Francisco 49ers running back was two-and-a-half when his dad and the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999
BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his 299th career goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Washington Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who won for the first time since beating St. Louis 5-2 on Jan. 18. Lindgren wasn’t tested m
Cetaphil's early Super Bowl commercial shows a father and Swiftie daughter duo bonding over football, tugging at heart strings online.
A woman has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after tumbling from the 16th hole grandstand during the Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour officials say.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said that Russell Wilson isn't officially out of a job yet and regrets bashing Nathaniel Hackett.