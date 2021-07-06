Hockey fans react as Montreal beats Tampa Bay

Montreal netminder Carey Price kept alive his team's slim hopes of winning the Stanley Cup as the Canadiens emerged with a 3-2 overtime victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four on Monday (July 5).

Price made 32 saves, including several key stops in overtime, before Josh Anderson's second goal of the game sealed victory for the Canadiens, who now trail Tampa Bay 3-1 in the NHL's best-of-seven championship series.