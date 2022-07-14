Hockey Canada taking steps in 'right direction' but needs action to improve 'culture of silence': Minister of Sport
Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED Pascale St-Onge said during an unrelated press conference in Montreal on Thursday that while she believed Hockey Canada was taking "good steps in the right direction" by reopening its investigation into sexual assault allegations, there needs to be concrete action to improve the "culture of silence" including more training about consent for players and members within the association.