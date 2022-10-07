Hockey Canada looks arrogant in response to alleged sexual assault allegations

When they've addressed the scandal that's shook the hockey community, representatives within Hockey Canada haven't shown the remorse expected. Full Zone Time discussing the latest on the Hockey Canada scandal and a preview of the upcoming NHL season is available on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast feed or on our Yahoo Sports NHL YouTube channel.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Like, it's arrogance.

SAM CHANG: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And maybe it's because of how we've placed hockey at the summit of sports in this country that the people who run Hockey Canada feel they can carry on the way that they have been carrying on. This can't stand anymore. I'm very curious about what will come from the NHL's investigation on this, and how they'll discipline players, and how that will be publicized. I'm very curious about whether or not the IIHF will step in, and will say, hey, this is the discipline we are going to hand out.

I said this on a previous episode, if we don't see a lot of change as a result of this, if we don't see sufficient punishments as a result of this, what was all of this for? Look, we're at a point now, it was brought up by Omar, like MPs and Justin Trudeau are speaking out on this at almost every chance that they get.

I still think, in my heart of hearts, considering what we endured around this time last year with the Chicago Blackhawks being in the news, and how everyone in Canada, at least who cared about hockey, saw that in the news and they realized the way the culture was that needed to be rectified. They did not want to be on the sidelines when it came to their own federation with Hockey Canada. So I feel there's a greater emphasis on something being done with regards to what's going on with Hockey Canada.

The last thing I just want to say, with regards to this notion that Hockey Canada feels as if the attention around all of this is a bit overblown, and there are so many other issues in society that we need to deal with-- I remember being in a very similar back and forth on Twitter about this, where I believe Tara Slone made a comment about how bad hockey culture was, and I know I'm kind of synthesizing it a little bit here, and then Michael Traikos, of all people, is saying like, hey, there are problems in all issues of society.

All that to say, I expect the Michael Traikos' of the world or the people who lurk on Twitter to have that type of opinion. When you see Andrea Skinner step up, and say something like that, that is disturbing. And that truly is emblematic of the fact that Hockey Canada feels that they are impenetrable, and they feel they're above everybody. That I think, I don't think it gets any more symbolic than that quote, which I don't have in front of me.

But I think the fact that Andrea Skinner feels as if-- at least Hockey Canada feels as if all of this is overblown, and they've done a great job, [LAUGHS] and we should all be focusing on all the other issues that plague society, it's very arrogant. And it leaves a bad taste in my mouth. And look, again, if we don't see any sufficient punishments as a result of everything that has transpired over the last few months--

Remember, we're not just talking about allegations dealing with one World Junior team. There's two World Junior teams that they've haven't necessarily done the greatest job with. If we don't see sufficient punishments with how they've handled all of that, I feel as if a lot of this will have been for nothing.

I don't know if anyone else wants to add anything to that. I know we wanted to spend a decent amount of time on this before we get to other NHL topics. This is a very important topic for us to discuss. And we're going to continue to discuss this on "Zone Time" as the story continues to unfold and unravel however it goes about. But yeah, it wouldn't have been right for us to just kind of act as if nothing else was going on, you know? Exactly--

OMAR: Yeah, I just think it's in a sport that loves to use the word accountability, loves that word--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, they love it.

SAM CHANG: Mm-hmm.

OMAR: Hold the teammates accountable, staff accountable--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yep.

OMAR: --scouts accountable, love to use that word-- so in a sport that is in love with accountability, the people at the top refuse to act on it. And I think that is just sickening, sad, horrifying on so many levels, and especially for those, again, who, unfortunately, have gone through this and families who have struggled to try to get their kids into hockey, who have put on every single penny, cent paycheck on equipment programs, just to learn that the money that you put towards that was going towards a fund that they were using to cover up sexual assault cases. Like, I don't under-- that one fact there, like just it's just so revolting. And again, just hearing all the comments about it just make it like worse.

SAM CHANG: I mean, I think we talked about this last season with Wayne Simmonds saying he doesn't feel like it would be safe for his kids to be in hockey now.

OMAR: Mm-hmm.

SAM CHANG: I don't know how board members, board chairs show up to a parliamentary committee hearing covered by national press and give the answers they gave yesterday, where they said we have a sterling reputation. These are the people who are in place. This is overblown.

In an organization where you have been losing [LAUGHS] kids at the grassroots level year after year after year, how do you give those answers and not think-- what parent is going to watch this, and think, yeah, I should put my kids in leagues that are organized [LAUGHS] and led by these people.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: When you have active NHL players saying that, it shows you are not Teflon. They feel they were Teflon for decades. And yeah, when Wayne Simmonds says that, when other players say, I'm not going to put my kids in the hockey, like the sport isn't untouchable anymore, and it shouldn't have been.

People let it be untouchable for decades. They should have been challenged when Shelly Kennedy came out. Other players said, this is going on, and people looked away. People didn't push on it. The Hockey Canada needs to realize it's no longer Teflon. And like you said, as a group, the fact that they're saying that, it is disgraceful arrogance that will be the end of that, hopefully.

