Hockey arenas and the spread of COVID-19
Air quality research and a growing understanding of how COVID-19 spreads are helping to explain why facing off in hockey arenas can be risky during the pandemic.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Brazil's Vanessa Melo won a unanimous decision over Canadian bantamweight Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras on a UFC card Saturday. The judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for Melo, who came into the bout as a betting underdog. Moras's mouth fell open in surprise when the decision went against her. But Melo held a 56-44 edge in significant strikes according to UFC Stats, which had Moras attempting 200 strikes to 169 for the Brazilian. "I think I controlled all three rounds, dominated the cage," said Melo. "She threw a lot of punches, but I barely got hit. I connected more. " Former featherweight champion Max (Blessed) Holloway, ranked No. 1 among 145-pound contenders, faced No. 6 Calvin (The Boston Finisher) Kattar in Saturday's main event at Etihad Arena. Moras and Melo were originally slated to meet in November but the fight was pushed back to January. The five-foot-seven Moras, who held a two-inch height and reach advantage, looked to connect from distance in the first round. Moras kept circling, trying to avoid Melo's power, while attacking the Brazilian with low kicks and jabs. Moras (6-8-0) lost her mouthpiece early in the second round after absorbing a blow to the face and was soon bleeding from the nose and mouth. Melo kept coming forward with Moras dancing away. Melo fought off a late Moras takedown attempt in the round. It was more of the same in the third with Moras throwing jabs on the move and Melo unsuccessfully trying to chase her down. Both fighters were in need of a win. Moras, a native of Kelowna, B.C, who fights our of Las Vegas, has now lost five of her previous six fights. The 32-year-old was coming off a decision loss last May to Sijara (Sarj) Eubanks, currently ranked 14th among 135-pound contenders. It was the first outing for the Canadian since September 2019 when she defeated Georgia's Liana (She Wolf) Jojua by third-round TKO at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. Melo (11-8-0) had lost all three of her previous UFC fights, all by decision. Moras, whose UFC career has been interrupted by injuries, is 3-6-0 in the promotion. Her Cheesecake nickname came after a friend dared her to come out to her first pro fight to the song "Cheesecake'" by the Muppets. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2021 The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Josh Johnson on a one-year contract extension. The four-year CFL veteran originally signed with Winnipeg in February 2020. Johnson has appeared 64 career regular-season games – including 58 starts — in stops with the B.C. Lions (2014-15), Ottawa Redblacks (2018), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018) and Edmonton (2019). Johnson started 17 games for Edmonton in 2019 at both halfback and cornerback, finishing with 43 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, nine pass knockdowns and one tackle for a loss. He has three interceptions in Edmonton’s Eastern semifinal win over the Montreal Alouettes, becoming the first player in the CFL to have three picks in a playoff game since Darrell Moir of Toronto in 1986. He added a team-high six tackles and a sack in the Eastern final loss to Hamilton. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2021. The Canadian Press
Sylvain Bruneau, the coach of Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu, said Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. In a four-paragraph statement, Bruneau said he followed all safety protocols and procedures, tested negative within 72 hours of departure, and felt "perfectly fine" when boarding the plane in Abu Dhabi. "I am extremely saddened and sorry for the consequences now on everyone’s shoulders sharing my flight," he said. "The rest of my team is negative and I sincerely hope that any further disruption is kept to a minimum." Andreescu will now begin a 14-day hard quarantine at her hotel, her agent, Jonathan Dasnieres de Veigy, told The Canadian Press in a text message. Australian health authorities said two positive COVID-19 cases emerged from another charter flight to Melbourne from Los Angeles earlier Saturday. Those cases involved an aircrew member and a passenger who was not a player. A total of 47 players from the two affected flights will not be allowed to practise until they're medically cleared after the two-week period, Tennis Australia said. Original plans allowed for on-court training sessions in a bubble setting during the quarantine period. Andreescu was planning to return at the Jan. 31-Feb. 6 Melbourne Summer Series, a warmup event ahead of the Australian Open. It will be her first competitive tournament in about 15 months. In his statement, Bruneau said he respected and followed all COVID protocols and guidelines while in the Middle East. "I have no idea how I might have contracted this virus," he said. Bruneau, a longtime national coach with Tennis Canada's women's program, helped guide Andreescu during her breakout 2019 season. Just 18 at the time, she won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March of that year for her first career WTA Tour title. Andreescu won the Rogers Cup and US Open titles later that season, topping American legend Serena Williams in both finals. Injuries, however, were a problem throughout the campaign and hampered her return plans in 2020. She eventually decided to take last season off and focus on coming back for the 2021 Australian swing. A pair of WTA Tour 500 events — the Gippsland Trophy and Yarra Valley Classic — will run as part of the Melbourne Summer Series, with players being divided into the two events. Given the short turnaround from the end of quarantine, it wasn't immediately clear if Andreescu would still play that event or instead return at the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., hasn't played a competitive match since a left knee injury forced her to retire from a match at the WTA Finals in October 2019. She started the 2019 season ranked No. 152 in the world and closed the year at No. 5. The 20-year-old now holds the No. 7 position. "The positive thing is that she is obviously extremely motivated,'' Bruneau told The Canadian Press in a recent interview. "She's always motivated, so it's not a change. But when you're forced (off the court) and that's your life, you want that back badly." Andreescu has shown in the past that she can quickly get back to a high level of play after a break. She played just one match in a four-month span leading up to the Rogers Cup in 2019. Andreescu was pushed from the start that year in Toronto, needing three sets in each of her first four victories en route to the title. Bruneau, who served as Canada's Fed Cup team captain from 2010-19, received the Jack Donohue coach of the year award from the Coaching Association of Canada in 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2021. With files from The Associated Press. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
SUNRISE, Fla. — Chris Driedger will be Florida’s starting goaltender when the Panthers play their delayed season-opener Sunday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Driedger becomes the 11th opening-night starter in Panthers history. Regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, who missed most of Panthers’ training camp, is in line to start Florida’s second game against Chicago on Tuesday. Driedger went 7-2-1 for Florida last season, starting 11 of his 12 appearances. “He had a great run for us,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “He did a great job of giving us a chance. The guys got a little bit familiar with him around the net. I thought he had some poise, some patience ... he kept the game very simple.” Sam Montembeault will be the backup for Florida on Sunday, Quenneville said. Bobrovsky probably could have played Sunday, but the Panthers felt it best to take a cautious approach. “We’re doing things probably the right way, knowing he does need some time to help with his conditioning as well,” Quenneville said. The Panthers will become the next-to-last NHL team to open the season. They were supposed to open Thursday and Friday with home games against Dallas, but the Stars could not play after a COVID-19 outbreak among players and coaches. Dallas is now scheduled to open Friday against Nashville. Some teams will have played five times before the Stars get onto the ice this season. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., and Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., earned their seventh World Cup medal together in finishing third at their second two-man bobsled race of the season on Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The Canadians had a two-run time of two minutes 12.84 seconds on a fast track that is quickly becoming one of their favourites. "The track was much faster than in training and we had a lot of fun on our way to our first ever two-man medal on this track," said Kripps, the reigning Olympic two-man champion with 17 World Cup two-man medals who was fifth at last week's season-opener in Germany. The 34-year-old had never reached the podium in St. Moritz until last year when Kripps teamed with Ben Coakwell, Ryan Sommer and Stones to win the four-man title. WATCH | Kripps and Stones hang on to 3rd spot on podium: "It was another great day in St. Moritz for Team Kripps. It is easily becoming one of our favourite tracks, and is especially fun to win medals on," added Stones. "Justin's driving was great, and we are really looking forward to trying to defend our four-man title from last year tomorrow." The Canadians, who joined forces after the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, turned in the third-fastest time in their opening run down the only non-refrigerated track in the world. Friedrich leads 1-2 German finish They held the final spot on the podium despite posting the fifth-fastest final run time on the 1,700-metre chute of natural ice that winds its way to the finish line in the town of Celerina. "It is the birthplace of bobsleigh," said Kripps of St. Moritz. "It is like Monaco for the Grand Prix. There is so much history and always such a treat to slide here." It was a 1-2 German finish Saturday as Francesco Friedrich won the 47th World Cup gold medal of his career (2:11.92) while piloting Alexander Schueller to break a tie with fellow German Sandra Kiriasis for the most by any bobsled pilot. Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer placed second in 2:12.37. WATCH | Francesco Friedrich records 47th gold of World Cup career: Calgary's Chris Spring, who picked up three medals on the Europe Cup circuit a week ago, was competing on the World Cup for the first time in more than a year on Saturday. Pushed by Ottawa's Mike Evelyn, the newly formed team finished 11th spot at 2:13.79 in the latter's World Cup debut. The World Cup continues Sunday with the women's and four-man bobsleigh races.